Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Everest Re Group worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 705.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 286.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 128,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

RE stock opened at $290.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $290.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

