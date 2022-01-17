Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,815

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,735 ($23.55) to GBX 1,815 ($24.64) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,431.75 ($19.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,423.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,328.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.46).

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.