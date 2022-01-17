Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,815

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,735 ($23.55) to GBX 1,815 ($24.64) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,431.75 ($19.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,423.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,328.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.46).
