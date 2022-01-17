Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 960,864 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

BSMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

