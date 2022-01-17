BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.35%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

