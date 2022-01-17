Balancer Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $111.53 million and $28.78 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.06 or 0.00038078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

