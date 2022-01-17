Baker Hughes Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

