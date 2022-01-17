Axe Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Axe has a market capitalization of $87,316.15 and approximately $56,420.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00426374 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.