AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $32.37 on Monday. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

