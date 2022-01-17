Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

