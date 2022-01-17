Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,930. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.