Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Autohome worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 19.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Autohome by 30.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.85 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

