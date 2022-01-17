Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Atos stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

