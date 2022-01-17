Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

