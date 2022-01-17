ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Raised to SEK 270

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

