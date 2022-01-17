ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.53 on Monday. ASML has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $794.08 and a 200-day moving average of $787.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

