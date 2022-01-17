ASD Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. ASD has a market cap of $211.19 million and $1.44 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

