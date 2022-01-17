ASD (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.