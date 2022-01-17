Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

