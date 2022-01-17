Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of ARVN traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 70.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1,874.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

