Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$64.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.86.

ATZ stock opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$751,600. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $2,799,685 in the last three months.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

