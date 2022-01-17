ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,083,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

