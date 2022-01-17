ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.