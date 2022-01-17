ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR opened at $57.81 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

