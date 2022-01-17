ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.56 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

