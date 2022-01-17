ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

