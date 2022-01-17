Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $35.81 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

