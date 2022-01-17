Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptorum Group by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APM opened at $1.32 on Monday. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

