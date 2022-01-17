Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,324,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APGB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 15,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,780. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

