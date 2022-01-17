Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $77.83 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00206846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00445452 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.