APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

APA stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

