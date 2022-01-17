AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

