Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

