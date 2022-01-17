Anchor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $516.64 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $516.64 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00775957 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,400,854 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

