Anchor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,422.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $6,422.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

