Analyzing Veris Residential (VRE) & Its Peers

Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) is one of 321 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Veris Residential to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% Veris Residential Competitors 16.45% 2.26% 1.91%

This table compares Veris Residential and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million -$51.39 million -45.78 Veris Residential Competitors $728.95 million $20.07 million 23.60

Veris Residential’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veris Residential and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential Competitors 3554 14511 14409 354 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Veris Residential’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Veris Residential rivals beat Veris Residential on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

