Analyzing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 3 11 0 2.79 Pear Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 161.82%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.70%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 6.00 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -13.58 Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96% Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Oak Street Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.