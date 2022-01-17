Analyzing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 19.68 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -2.27 DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.48 -$149.00 million $1.48 22.97

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.