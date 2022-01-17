Analyzing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 42.45% 18.91% 2.72% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Futu and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 15.48 $170.96 million $2.47 18.43 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Futu and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 1 4 3 0 2.25 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $157.60, suggesting a potential upside of 246.29%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Futu beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

