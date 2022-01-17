Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT at $101.00

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ZLNDY traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. Zalando has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

