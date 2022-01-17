Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $38.89

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 530,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

