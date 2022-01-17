Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$25.25

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,113. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$18.41 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,319.55%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 234,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

