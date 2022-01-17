Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $35.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,883 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,379 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,539,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,681. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.