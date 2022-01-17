Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$18.57

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 628,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.63 and a 12-month high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

