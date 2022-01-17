Analysts Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target at $64.80

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,437. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.