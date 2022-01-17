Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $229.73

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

NYSE AVY traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $209.08. 360,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

