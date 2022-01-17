Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.15 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $400.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $421.10 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $327.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,973. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.