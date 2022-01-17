Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

COLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.