Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

