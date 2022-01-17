Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

