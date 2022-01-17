Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.10 Million

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce sales of $257.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the highest is $260.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $237.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.